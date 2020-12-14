California's Electoral College voting has finalised - clinches win for Biden

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Electoral College voting has been progressing all Monday in the US.

Despite all the tedious bitching and whining from you-know-who, Biden has now, officially, secured the win. 




