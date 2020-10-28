Call to postpone elections as coronavirus cases surge (in Malaysia)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A state by-election is scheduled in Malaysia for December 5

  • The country's top health official, Director-general of health Noor Hisham Abdullah, is urging it to be postponed
  • And if elections cannot be postponed postal voting should be encouraged and polling stations made safer

Report via the FT which has more here 
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose