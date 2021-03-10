Calmer tones prevail for now in European morning trade

The market isn't chasing a clear theme to start the day

With US February CPI data and the 10-year Treasury auction to follow later in the day, it is panning out to be a bit of a snoozefest here in Europe.





Calmer tones are prevailing for now as the market is saving all the action for the latter stages of the day. The dollar is seeing early gains trimmed as major currencies keep tighter so far on the session while Treasury yields are holding slightly higher:









Equities are keeping the peace as European indices are holding mild gains with US futures creeping into positive territory, though the mood arguably remains tentative at best.





That is likely to stay the course until we get to North American trading today.



