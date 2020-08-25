Cambridge university receives UK funding for coronavirus vaccine trials

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The University of Cambridge is shooting for an autumn start date for clinical trials

  • Has received 1.9 million pounds in funding from the government
"We're looking for chinks in its armour, crucial pieces of the virus that we can use to construct the vaccine to direct the immune response in the right direction," Jonathan Heeney, head of the Laboratory of Viral Zoonotics at the University of Cambridge

News via Reuters, link 

