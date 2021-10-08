Can it be? Bank earnings kick off the quarterly earnings calendar next week.

It seems like only yesterday we had the last earnings cycle





Can it be?





Next week bank earnings will kickoff the quarterly earnings calendar. It seems like only yesterday that the last quarter was complete.





The thanks/financials traditionally are the first to report, but other names are in the mixed.





Some of the major releases include:

Wednesday:

J.P. Morgan



BlackRock



Delta Airlines

Thursday:



Citi

Domino's pizza



Bank of America



Walgreens



Morgan Stanley



Wells Fargo



U.S. Bancorp



UnitedHealth Group

Friday:

Goldman Sachs



PNC

Truist

JB Hunt That's just the start, but it is the start.





Meanwhile US stocks are mixed as the yield rise sapped the upward energy from the Nasdaq and are keeping the other indices near unchanged or modestly supported





