Can it be? Bank earnings kick off the quarterly earnings calendar next week.

Next week bank earnings will kickoff the quarterly earnings calendar. It seems like only yesterday that the last quarter was complete.
The thanks/financials traditionally are the first to report, but other names are in the mixed.
Some of the major releases include:
Wednesday:
- J.P. Morgan
- BlackRock
- Delta Airlines
Thursday:
- Citi
- Domino's pizza
- Bank of America
- Walgreens
- Morgan Stanley
- Wells Fargo
- U.S. Bancorp
- UnitedHealth Group
Friday:
- Goldman Sachs
- PNC
- Truist
- JB Hunt
That's just the start, but it is the start.
Meanwhile US stocks are mixed as the yield rise sapped the upward energy from the Nasdaq and are keeping the other indices near unchanged or modestly supported
- Dow industrial average up 21.83 points or 0.06% at 34778.12
- S&P index down -0.57 points or -0.01% at 4399.49
- NASDAQ index -33.58 points or -0.23% at 14620.50