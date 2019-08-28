Can the UK parliament still block a no-deal Brexit?

It seems almost impossible but not entirely out of the question

If anything else, you have to hand it to Boris Johnson in the way he handled all of this. He waited for opposition parties to band together and decide that the way they want to stop a no-deal Brexit is by legislation before pulling the rug from under their feet.





Now, he's almost certainly going to be able to get what he wants. If there were questions before about his seriousness in pursuing a no-deal Brexit, the speculation and headlines earlier will no doubt see that measure spike upwards.





Back to the topic, so what's going to happen in parliament now?





As it stands, parliament will still return from the summer recess on 3 September next week but are only likely to sit in session for about a week or two if Johnson's plan succeeds.





What he is essentially trying to do is to suspend parliament ahead of a new Queen's speech on 14 October. If successful, it goes without saying that it is nigh impossible for any legislative measures to be accomplished in such a short time span.





What may happen now is that we could see a real collapse in the UK parliamentary framework as opposition parties are likely to throw a massive fit over the issue at hand.





Is there still any way to stop a no-deal outcome?





At this point, I reckon a no-confidence motion will be the best bet but as mentioned yesterday, opposition parties are not able to reach a compromise on the matter. What more, it isn't clear if they can even gather a majority when push comes to shove.





As such, it will now be a question of whether or not they are willing to cast aside their individual/political interests for that of a national cause to stop a no-deal Brexit.



