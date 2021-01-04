Can you feel the greed in the air?

People like to gamble early in the year





I'll have some info in January seasonal patterns out shortly but one of the big factors in the first few days of trading each year is risk-taking. The January effect is a strong positive but only for days and especially in high-volatility, high-risk sectors.





Much of that is the reversal of tax-loss selling and new money going to work but I also think it's psychological because of the break. For the losers, the wounds have been licked. For the winners, memories of their good fortune have morphed into a false sense of confidence.







So greed is in the air to start the year and it's pushed S&P 500 futures higher by 18 points along with some big gains in European equities -- particularly in the UK. It's a market that I like for 2021





A word of caution: Some very bullish narratives will be written early in the year -- be careful.





As for other events coming today, we get data on construction spending and comments from the Fed's Evans, Bostic and Mester. I can't imagine them being market moving. For more, check the

