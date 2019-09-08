Can you imagine what the oil market would look like the day after this?

A ban on fracking?

Presidential candidates say all kinds of unrealistic things and this most-certainly falls into that category but it's a line that's ringing alarm bells in the oil and gas industry.





It's from on tweet from Elizabeth Warren on Friday evening. She's currently the odds-on favorite to win the Democratic nomination:





On my first day as president, I will sign an executive order that puts a total moratorium on all new fossil fuel leases for drilling offshore and on public lands. And I will ban fracking-everywhere.



A fracking ban would cut the knees out of US oil and gas. Prices of both would skyrocket and corporate bankruptcies wouldn't be far behind. The election is now 14 months away and I don't want to be writing about it every day but it won't be long before political risks begin to dominate US markets and this is a hint at what the stakes might be.









