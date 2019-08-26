Can you predict what Trump will do next?

Because markets sure as hell cannot at the moment

Tariffs seem to always be Trump's go-to reaction in the trade war, after all he is a tariff man. He believes that they work great in getting what he wants from his counterparts but at some point, there's a thing as too much of something doing more harm than good.





In this case, his latest retaliation on Friday was rather unprecedented - in the manner in which he stepped in to introduce them. The announcement of the announcement sent markets into utter chaos and fear and that is something that markets will now have to account for when navigating through the trade war.





In response, the market gauge of US economic policy uncertainty shot up to its highest level since the global financial crisis .





Trump has since made more conciliatory remarks as seen today but so far China is offering no confirmation that both teams are headed back to the negotiating table. It takes two to tango but China isn't dancing to this tune at the moment.





I wouldn't say that the chart above highlights how risk trades should behave but it is more reflective of market sentiment towards the US administration currently.





It is more of the fact that nobody knows what sort of trade policies and actions Trump will be pursuing in the near future and the fact that he can enact those policies so swiftly - as seen on Friday - creates an added element of unpredictability.





Markets never like venturing into the unknown and the more this keeps up as the trade war carries on, it is but a sign that risk assets are more likely to encounter rough waters than a smooth journey in the months ahead.



