Canada 4Q capacity utilization rate 81.2% versus 81.1% estimate

Canada capacity utilization rate for the 4th quarter of 2019









The highlights of the Canada capacity utilization rate for the 4Q:

prior quarter 81.7% revised to 81.5%



4Q capacity utilization rate 81.2% which is a touch higher than the the 81.1% estimate. Year on year total industry capacity utilization is down -0.7%

manufacturing capacity fell to 77.7% which is the lowest since 2010. Last quarter it came in at 78.3%. Year on year it is down -1.4%

mining/oil/gas capacity fell to 77.2% from 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. For the year the capacity is down -2.8%









ForexLive The price of the USDCAD is trading near session highs after the data. The Asian session high was at 1.3745. The current price is trading at 1.3738 after reached 1.3743 in early North American trading.

The data shows weakness ahead of what will likely be even lower activity in the 1st quarter.