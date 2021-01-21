Canada ADP employment -28.8K in December

Canada ADP employment for December 2020

  • ADP employment change -28.8K for December
  • Last month -220K
  • Goods producing -18.2k
  • Service producing jobs -10.6K
  • Manufacturing -17,200
  • Professional and business, -15,200
  • Natural resources +2800
  • Education and Healthcare +5400
  • Other services +9,000
  • Construction -3800
  • Trade and transporstation -4600
  • Information -800
  • Financial activity, -3900
  • Leisure and Hospitality, -600
The historical trend in the series:

historical trends in employment
