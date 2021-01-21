Canada ADP employment -28.8K in December

Canada ADP employment for December 2020

ADP employment change -28.8K for December

Last month -220K

Goods producing -18.2k

Service producing jobs -10.6K

Manufacturing -17,200

Professional and business, -15,200

Natural resources +2800

Education and Healthcare +5400

Other services +9,000

Construction -3800

Trade and transporstation -4600

Information -800

Financial activity, -3900

Leisure and Hospitality, -600





The historical trend in the series:





