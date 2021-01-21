Canada ADP employment -28.8K in December
Canada ADP employment for December 2020
- ADP employment change -28.8K for December
- Last month -220K
- Goods producing -18.2k
- Service producing jobs -10.6K
- Manufacturing -17,200
- Professional and business, -15,200
- Natural resources +2800
- Education and Healthcare +5400
- Other services +9,000
- Construction -3800
- Trade and transporstation -4600
- Information -800
- Financial activity, -3900
- Leisure and Hospitality, -600
