Canada ADP employment data showed a gain of 221.3K vs -294.2K last month
Canada ADP employment change estimate
- prior month -294.2 K revise too much better -106.2K
- ADP national employment change to 21.3 K for July
ADP chief economist said that:
- "The July labour market recorded a solid month of gains," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "Eased restrictions have allowed for the reopening of hard hit businesses, providing increased hiring in leisure and hospitality and trade, transportation and utilities."