Canada ADP October employment -22.6K vs +28.2K prior

Canadian employment data from ADP





Prior was +28.2K

Goods sector -6.2K



Resources -3.5K

Construction -0.4K

Manufacturing -2.3K

Service sector -16.4K



This fall in employment has boosted USD/CAD close to yesterday's high of 1.3328 in a 10-pip rally since the headlines. This is a report that is slowly getting more attention in markets.











Poloz is speaking now in Toronto but there is no prepared text for the 'fireside chat'. Expect headlines to cross as they happen.





