Canada and Mexico top Biden's list for eventual vaccine exports

Canada and Mexico to benefit from US exports





The New York Times reported last week that AstraZeneca has 30m doses of its vaccine in a stockpile in New York. That would be enough to vaccinate all of Canada with one dose.





I expect Canada will be shortly behind the US in total availability of the vaccine. Mexico has more work to do but will also benefit.





TO be clear, these are all ordered and paid for but the US has been holding up exports as it prioritizes local vaccinations.

