Canadian housing market cools off





Prior was +5.2% (was a record high)

Sales +256% y/y (not a typo, pandemic related)

New listings +7.5%

Prices +20.1% y/y

This is a big miss. Supply is so tight and there have been rumblings about regulation. Maybe the buyers are finally stepping away. That said, I'm not seeing any real cooling. That chart is insane.