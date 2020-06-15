Canada April manufacturing sales -28.5% vs -20.0% expected

Record drop



Prior was -9.2%

Sales down in all 21 industries

85.2% of manufacturers said activities impacted by COVID-19

Transportation equipment -76.4% including 97.5% in motor vehicle parts

Sales in petroleum and coal -46.5%

Ex autos -21.5%

Inventories -0.6% vs +0.7% prior

Unfilled orders -1.2%

New orders -31.3%

Full report



"During the second week of May, many manufacturers resumed production after full or partial shutdowns in April," Statistics Canada said.



