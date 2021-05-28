Canada April-March budget deficit hits $314B vs $21.77B a year ago

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Eye-watering numbers

  • March deficit $31.4B vs $14.79B a year ago
The numbers capture 11 months of the pandemic and they're not pretty. Canada looks like it will have a huge rebound this year -- maybe the best in the world -- but that is a mountain of debt. Moreover, there isn't much of a political effort to bring deficits back into line.

In any case, the FX market doesn't care about debt at the moment. USD/CAD is up 12 pips on the day to 1.2079 and is unchanged since the data.

