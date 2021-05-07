Canada April net change in employment -207.1K versus -150K estimate
Canada employment numbers for April 2021
- Prior was +303.1K
- Full time -129.4K versus +175.4K last month
- Part time -77.8K vs 127.8K last month
- Unemployment rate 8.1% versus 8.0% estimate
- Participation rate 64.9% versus 65.2% estimate
- Hourly wage rate for permanent employees -1.6% versus -1.1% estimate
- The number of Canadians working from home grew by 100,000 to 5.1 million.
- Total hours worked fell 2.7% in April, driven by declines in educational services, accommodation and food services, as well as retail trade
- The labour underutilization rate, which captures the full range of people who are available and want to work, rose 2.3 percentage points to 17.0% in April.
The number of Canadians unemployed for 27 weeks or more increased to 486,000.
The report was influenced by the April lockdown.
The USDCAD is trading lower but not as reactionary to the much weaker US employment report. The lows from yesterday are still in tact (low was at 1.2141. The low price just reached 1.21477)..