Canada April net change in employment -207.1K versus -150K estimate

Canada employment numbers for April 2021





Prior was +303.1K

Full time -129.4K versus +175.4K last month

Part time -77.8K vs 127.8K last month

Unemployment rate 8.1% versus 8.0% estimate



Net change in employment -207.1K vs -150 K estimate



Participation rate 64.9% versus 65.2% estimate



Hourly wage rate for permanent employees -1.6% versus -1.1% estimate

The number of Canadians working from home grew by 100,000 to 5.1 million.



Total hours worked fell 2.7% in April, driven by declines in educational services, accommodation and food services, as well as retail trade



The labour underutilization rate, which captures the full range of people who are available and want to work, rose 2.3 percentage points to 17.0% in April.



The number of Canadians unemployed for 27 weeks or more increased to 486,000.

The report was influenced by the April lockdown.







The USDCAD is trading lower but not as reactionary to the much weaker US employment report. The lows from yesterday are still in tact (low was at 1.2141. The low price just reached 1.21477)..