Canada April retail sales -26.4% vs -15.1% m/m expected

Prior was -10.0%

Retail sales ex autos -22.0% vs -12.0% expected

Prior ex autos -0.4%

Sales down 33.6% since mid-March

Sales down in all 11 subsectors

May early retail sales estimate from Statistics Canada +19.1%

Ecommerce sales +120.3% y/y to account for 9.5% of total sales

Motor vehicle and parts -44.3%

Sales in food and beverage stores -12.7%, returning close to pre-COVID levels

Volume of gasoline sales -18.9%

The Canadian dollar is at the highs of the day in the aftermath of this but it's lagging behind the Australian dollar despite the oil rally. I think that reflects some of the weakness in this report. That said, flows are dominant at the moment and the mood is upbeat.

