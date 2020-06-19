Canada April retail sales -26.4% vs -15.1% m/m expected

Canada April retail sales data

  • Prior was -10.0%
  • Retail sales ex autos -22.0% vs -12.0% expected
  • Prior ex autos -0.4%
  • Sales down 33.6% since mid-March
  • Sales down in all 11 subsectors
  • May early retail sales estimate from Statistics Canada +19.1%
  • Ecommerce sales +120.3% y/y to account for 9.5% of total sales
  • Motor vehicle and parts -44.3%
  • Sales in food and beverage stores -12.7%, returning close to pre-COVID levels
  • Volume of gasoline sales -18.9%
  • Full report
The Canadian dollar is at the highs of the day in the aftermath of this but it's lagging behind the Australian dollar despite the oil rally. I think that reflects some of the weakness in this report. That said, flows are dominant at the moment and the mood is upbeat.

