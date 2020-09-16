Canada August CPI +0.1% vs +0.4% y/y expected

Canadian August 2020 consumer price index highlights

Canada CPI
  • Prior was -0.1%
  • Services +0.5% y/y
  • Goods -0.2% y/y
  • CPI -0.1% m/m vs +0.1% expected
  • Prior m/m 0.0%
Core measures:
  • Median 1.9% vs 1.9% exp (prior 2.1%)
  • Common 1.5% vs 1.4% exp (prior 1.9%)
  • Trim 1.7% vs 1.8% exp (prior 2.1%)
Gas prices were down 11.1% y/y and that was the main drag on the headline. Core measures were generally in line with the consensus. Notable increases were in personal services, which were driven by higher haircut prices and jewellery prices because of gold. Air transport prices and hotel accommodation remain big drags at -16.0% y/y and -25.4% y/y, respectively.


