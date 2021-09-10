Canada August employment change 90.2 K vs 67.2 estimate

Latest Canada employment report for August 2021.









prior 94.0K



Employment change 90.2 Kvs 67.2K estimate

Full time 68.5 K. Last month 83.0K

Part time 21.7 K. Last month 11.0K

Goods sector was little change for the second consecutive month.

Unemployment rate 7.1% vs 7.3% estimate. The lowest rate since February 2020. The unemployment rate peaked at 13.7% in May 2020. The pre-pandemic unemployment rate was hovering around 5.7%

Prior unemployment rate 7.5%

participation 65.1%

Employment rose for the third consecutive month.

Employment is within 150 6K of its February 2020 level

increases were mainly in service producing industries (+93K) led by accommodation and food services. Accommodation and food services plus 75K. Information, culture and recreation +24K



construction +20 K. It was the first gain since March 2021



total hours worked were little changed and or 2.6 below their pre-pandemic levels



private sector jobs added 77K. A look sector jobs added 13 K



the proportion of employee working from home fell 1.8% to 24%. This was the lowest since the onset of pandemic



A better than expected employment report but levels are still off pre-pandemic numbers.