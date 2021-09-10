Canada August employment change 90.2 K vs 67.2 estimate

Latest Canada employment report for August 2021.
- prior 94.0K
- Employment change 90.2 Kvs 67.2K estimate
- Full time 68.5 K. Last month 83.0K
- Part time 21.7 K. Last month 11.0K
- Goods sector was little change for the second consecutive month.
- Unemployment rate 7.1% vs 7.3% estimate. The lowest rate since February 2020. The unemployment rate peaked at 13.7% in May 2020. The pre-pandemic unemployment rate was hovering around 5.7%
- Prior unemployment rate 7.5%
- participation 65.1%
- Employment rose for the third consecutive month.
- Employment is within 150 6K of its February 2020 level
- increases were mainly in service producing industries (+93K) led by accommodation and food services. Accommodation and food services plus 75K. Information, culture and recreation +24K
- construction +20 K. It was the first gain since March 2021
- total hours worked were little changed and or 2.6 below their pre-pandemic levels
- private sector jobs added 77K. A look sector jobs added 13 K
- the proportion of employee working from home fell 1.8% to 24%. This was the lowest since the onset of pandemic
A better than expected employment report but levels are still off pre-pandemic numbers.
