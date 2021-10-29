Canada August GDP +0.4% vs +0.7% expected

August Canadian growth data from Statistics Canada









Prelim forecast was +0.7%



Prior was -0.1%

Service producing +0.6% vs +0.4% prior

Goods producing -0.1% vs -1.4% prior

Q3 preliminary forecast +0.5%

Sept preliminary forecast 0.0%

Food services +5.4% vs +8.4% prior on reopening restaurants

Accommodation services +11.3% vs +21.1% prior

Transportation and warehousing +1.2% vs +1.1% prior

Retail trade +1.8% vs -1.1% prior

Manufacturing +0.5% vs -1.6% prior

For September, StatsCan writes:

Widespread increases led by mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, wholesale trade and transportation were offset a by significant drop in manufacturing due to lower sales in transportation equipment and a decline in retail trade.



That's similar to the US advance Q3 report where it rose 2.0% but if you strip out autos it was up 7.2%.







Another big drag is the agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting sector. Forestry was hit hard by forest fires and production curtailments after the U-turn in lumber prices. The 5.7% drop was proceeded by a 5.5% decline for the worst back-to-back losses since 1997. Lumber prices have since turned back higher.





GDP by sector:



