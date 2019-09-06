Canada August Ivey PMI 60.6 vs 54.2 prior
Canadian Ivey PMI data:
- Highest since Oct 2018
- Prior was 54.2
- Non-seasonally adjusted 58.6 vs 51.2
I could use this strong number to remind everyone that Canadian data has been sizzling hot for months but the Ivey PMI is a poor economic indicator and is rarely a strong hint about anything.
That said, USD/CAD is pressing to new lows as the market starts to wonder if the Bank of Canada will ever cut rates. The OIS market is now pricing in just a 24% chance of an October BOC rate cut, down from 62% before the BOC.