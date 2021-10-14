Canada August manufacturing sales +0.5% vs +0.5% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Canada August manufacturing sales data

Canada manufacturing sales
  • Prior was -1.5%
  • Ex autos +1.6% vs -2.3% prior
  • Factory new orders +1.4% vs -2.6% prior (revised to -5.0%)
  • Sales up 14.9% y/y
  • Full report
So much of this is tied up in problems in the auto supply chain. There were higher sales of petroleum and coal (+7.3%), chemicals (+6.3) and primary metals (+3.3%). Sales of wood products (-17.1%), motor vehicles (-8.7%) and motor vehicle parts (-10.5%) declined the most.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose