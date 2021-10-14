Canada August manufacturing sales +0.5% vs +0.5% expected

Prior was -1.5%

Ex autos +1.6% vs -2.3% prior

Factory new orders +1.4% vs -2.6% prior (revised to -5.0%)

Sales up 14.9% y/y



So much of this is tied up in problems in the auto supply chain. There were higher sales of petroleum and coal (+7.3%), chemicals (+6.3) and primary metals (+3.3%). Sales of wood products (-17.1%), motor vehicles (-8.7%) and motor vehicle parts (-10.5%) declined the most.

