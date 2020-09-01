Canada August Markit manufacturing PMI 55.1 vs 52.9 prior

Commenting on the latest survey results, Shreeya Patel, Economist at IHS Markit, said:



"Latest data highlighted a strong upturn in the Canadian manufacturing industry, continuing the recovery from the severe second quarter downturn. Production and order book volumes both expanded at the fastest pace in two years, driven by the reopening of client businesses and improvements in customer demand.



"Rising workloads, and signs of capacity pressures emerging were good news for jobs. Employment increased at the fastest rate since the start of 2019.



"That said, it was not all positive in August, delivery times lengthened at another marked rate amid ongoing COVID-19 disruption, while there were signs of building inflationary pressures."