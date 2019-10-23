Canada August wholesale trade sales -1.2% vs +0.3% expected

Prior was +1.7% (revised to +1.4%)

Inventories -0.3% vs +0.3% prior (revised from +0.5%)

First inventory decline in 12 months



Sales declines in 5 of 7 subsectors

The machinery, equipment and supplies (-2.6%), the personal and household goods (-3.4%), and the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories (-1.2%) subsectors contributed the most to the decline



This isn't a great sign for the Canadian economy and should mean some lower Q3 growth estimates.





No reaction in CAD though.

