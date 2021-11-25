Canada average weekly earnings 2.58% vs 2.56% y/y prior

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Sept payroll employment, earnings and hours report from Canada 

Sept payroll employment, earnings and hours report from Canada 

Delay at source

  • Payroll employment, as measured by the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours (SEPH), rose by 91,100 (+0.5%) in September, the fourth consecutive monthly increase
  • SEPH Payroll employment -1.5% lower than Feb 2020
This is old news as the October jobs data is already out. Some highlights from October were.
  • Total hours worked were up 1.0% in October, and were 0.6% below their pre-pandemic level.
  • The unemployment rate fell 0.2 percentage points to 6.7% in October, a 20-month low and within 1.0 percentage points of the rate (5.7%) in February 2020.
  • The adjusted unemployment rate-which includes people who wanted a job, but did not look for one-was 8.7%, the lowest rate since the onset of the pandemic.
The BoC took a hawkish shift at their last rate meeting and short of some terrible domestic data the CAD remains a buy on deeper dips. However, a lot of the good news was priced in before the last meeting, so really need to see deeper dips before buyers get seriously interested again.

 
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose