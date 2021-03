Deficits increase with Covid

Canada is reporting a deficit for the month of January 2021 of C$20.01 versus a surplus of C$415 million in January 2020.





For the period from April 2020 (start of fiscal calendar year) to January 2021, the deficit is C$268.18 billion vs you're the deficit of C$10.56 billion.





Needless to say, Covid has taken it's toll on Canada's finances.