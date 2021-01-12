Canada Cabinet reshuffle Tuesday - hinting at an early election?

Canadain media report that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to reshuffle cabinet on 12 January 2021.

The reports cite unnamed sources saying the moves will address those in the cabinet who won't run again in the next election. And hence is aimed at making the government 'election ready'.





Last week Trudeau said an early election could be called this year. Given the huge cash outlays already happening (not just in Canada, all over the globe) a potential election raises the prospect of further spending promises - this could well pose a risk to the CAD. In the US the props[etc of further fiscal support is already prompting thoughts of an early Fed 'taper' to QE.



