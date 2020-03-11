Canada commits C$1 billion to coronavirus response

Canada unveils some COVID-19 measures

  • Fund will support provinces
  • Includes $275m for research
  • To waive waiting period for employment insurance
  • Trudeau says the government is prepared to take further measures to combat outbreak if need be
This sounds small and woeful after what the UK just announced. The UK economy is about 1.6x the size of Canada and did 30x more in specific coronavirus measures. That's not an entirely fair comparison because Canadian provinces has some large fiscal power and responsibilities but the point stands.

