Canada coronavirus - British Columbia to offer booster shots to all double dosed

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Canadian province of British Columbia will offer booster doses 6-8 months after receipt of their second dose. 

  • To immediately begin vaccinating higher-risk populations
  • Boosters to be available to the general public in January
