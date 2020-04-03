Canada coronavirus cases rise to 11,747 from 10,132

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest numbers from Canada

  • Deaths to 152 from 127
The Globe & Mail reported this week that at least 600 nursing and retirement homes across Canada have cases. Quebec has been hit particularly hard because it's school March break was a week before the rest of the country and that led to lots of travel. Lockdowns came at the end of that period and people in other parts of the country cancelled travel.

