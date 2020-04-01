Canada coronavirus cases take a big jump to 9017 from 7708 yesterday

Canada cases beginning to escalate

  • Deaths to 105 from 85
Testing in Canada is mediocre but it varies depending on the province. I'd love to tell you about how seriously people are taking social distancing measures but I haven't left the house in a month.

