Canada coronavirus deaths rise to 734 from 674 yesterday

The latest Canadian virus numbers

  • Cases rise to 24,804 from 23,719
The testing in Ontario's largest province -- Ontario -- is abysmal so I wouldn't take much away from the case number.

