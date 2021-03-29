Canada: COVID-19 pandemic now 'completely out of control' in Ontario
Canadian media (CBC) with the report, a not very encouraging one. Citing Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table:
- new briefing note from a panel of science experts advising the Ontario government on COVID-19
- Variants that are more deadly are circulating widely
- new daily infections have reached the same number at the height of the second wave
- the number of people hospitalized is now more than 20 per cent higher than at the start of the last province-wide lockdown
- "Right now in Ontario, the pandemic is completely out of control," Dr. Peter Juni, the table's scientific director and a professor of medicine and epidemiology with the University of Toronto, said in an interview