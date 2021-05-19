Canada CPI for April 0.5% m/m versus 0.2% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Canada CPI for April 2020

CPI y/y canada
  • MoM 0.5% versus 0.2% estimate
  • Prior was +0.5% m/m
  • YoY 3.4% versus 3.1% estimate
  • Highest year-over-year reading since May 2011
  • Full report
Core measures:
  • Core CPI common year on  year 1.7% versus 1.7% estimate 
  • Core median YoY 2.3% versus 2.1% estimate
  • Core trim 2.3% versus 2.2% estimate
That's two months in a row of 0.5% increases. That's a hefty pace the will quickly get far above the BOC target. USD/CAD dipped on the headline but the market is suddenly in a very skeptical mood regarding inflation. Plus, there's a deeper negative tone in markets that's hurting the loonie and other commodity currencies.

There are also some skews in the report. Transportation prices rose 9.4% as gasoline prices jumped and people began booking travel again. The y/y rise in gasoline prices was 62.5% -- the highest on record.

