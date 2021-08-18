Canada CPI for July 3.7% versus 3.1% last month

Canadian July consumer price index data





prior 3.1% year on year



CPI MoM 0.6% vs 0.3% last month. Estimate 0.3%. This was the fastest pace since January 2021

CPI year on year rose 3.8% versus 3.1% in June



excluding gasoline CPI increase 2.8% year on year



Full report

Core measures (YoY)

Median 2.6% versus 2.4% last month. Estimate 2.4%



Common 1.7% versus 1.7% last month. Estimate 1.8%



Trimmed 3.1% versus 2.6% last month. Estimate 2.5%

Stronger than expected inflation data that of Canada.







Prices rose at a faster pace year over year in six of the eight major components in July, with shelter prices contributing the most to the all-items increase. Conversely, prices for clothing and footwear as well as alcoholic beverages, tobacco products and recreational cannabis slowed on a year-over-year basis in July compared with June.

