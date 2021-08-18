Canada CPI for July 3.7% versus 3.1% last month

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Canadian July consumer price index data

CPI Canada increase to 3.7%
  • prior 3.1% year on year
  • CPI MoM 0.6% vs 0.3% last month. Estimate 0.3%. This was the fastest pace since January 2021
  • CPI year on year rose 3.8% versus 3.1% in June
  • excluding gasoline CPI increase 2.8% year on year
  • Full report
Core measures (YoY)
  • Median 2.6% versus 2.4% last month. Estimate 2.4%
  • Common 1.7% versus 1.7% last month. Estimate 1.8%
  • Trimmed 3.1% versus 2.6% last month. Estimate 2.5%
Stronger than expected inflation data that of Canada.

Prices rose at a faster pace year over year in six of the eight major components in July, with shelter prices contributing the most to the all-items increase. Conversely, prices for clothing and footwear as well as alcoholic beverages, tobacco products and recreational cannabis slowed on a year-over-year basis in July compared with June.
  • Homeowners replacing costs index rises at its fastest rate since 1987. It rose 13.8% year-over-year in July. That was the largest yearly increase since October 1987
  • gasoline prices rose but at a slower pace. The year on year increase is at 30.9% versus 32.0% last month. July gasoline prices increase 3.5% month over month as OPEC supply remained below pre-pandemic levels though global demand increased
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose