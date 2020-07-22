Canada CPI, US existing home sales, crude oil inventories highlight economic data

Canada CPI at 8:30 AM/1230 GMT for June. The expectations are for MoM up 0.4% vs. 0.3% last month



US FHFZ house price index for May at 9 AM ET/1300 GMT. The index is expected to rise by 0.3%

ECBs Lagarrde will be speaking on a webinar starting at 9:15 AM ET/1315 GMT

US existing home sales for June will be released at 10 AM ET/1400 GMT. The annualized sales pace is expected to jump to 4.75M from 3.91M in May.

The weekly inventory data from the Department of Energy will released at 10:30 AM ET. Crude oil inventories are expected to fall by -2.2M barrels. Last week there was a drawdown of -7.493M barrels as well. Gasoline inventories are expected to fall by -1.5M (vs -3.147M last week). The private data last night surprised with a 7.544 million barrels build in inventories which as helped to push the price of WTI crude oil futures lower in trading today.



The US treasury will auction off the newly minted 20 year note at 1 PM ET/1700 GMT. At the last auction last month the high yield came in at 1.314%.



On the earnings front after the close, Microsoft, Tesla, Chipotle are some of the names that investors will be focused on.







US a stimulus talks/headlines will also continue to be of interest. The GOP is proposing around a $1 trillion stimulus package. That is less than with the Dems were looking for.

