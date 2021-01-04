Canada Dec Markit PMI 57.9 vs 55.8 prior

Comments from Markit:



"Latest data indicated the Canadian manufacturing sector concluded 2020 with a record month-on-month improvement in business conditions. The headline PMI figure reached 57.9, the highest since the survey began over a decade ago. New orders and output supported the latest rise with robust increases registered. As a result, firms continued hiring efforts, although capacity pressures emerged with incomplete work rising further in December. "Material shortages and strong inflationary pressures partly weighed on profit margins, although firms increased stocked inputs to limit the impact of future shortages."Overall, the sector continues to recover from the second quarter downturn, although relatively high virus case numbers still pose a threat to the industry should restrictions tighten again."