Canada December building permits +7.4% vs +2.8% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Canadian December building permits data:

building permits
  • Four-month high
  • Prior was -2.4% (revised to -3.5%)
  • Ontario +10.5%
  • Quebec +15.8%
  • Multi-family +15.9%
  • Single-family -3.2%
CAD is more-concerned with oil and the risk trade right now but that's the story everywhere. All the data right now is going into the 'back pocket' of the market and if/when coronavirus fears fizzle, then we will see it have an impact.

USD/CAD is up 5 pips on the day to 1.3313.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose