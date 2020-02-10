Canada December building permits +7.4% vs +2.8% expected

Four-month high



Prior was -2.4% (revised to -3.5%)

Ontario +10.5%

Quebec +15.8%

Multi-family +15.9%

Single-family -3.2%



CAD is more-concerned with oil and the risk trade right now but that's the story everywhere. All the data right now is going into the 'back pocket' of the market and if/when coronavirus fears fizzle, then we will see it have an impact.





USD/CAD is up 5 pips on the day to 1.3313.

