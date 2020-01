Canada December 2019 consumer price index data:

Prior was +2.2% y/y

CPI % m/m 0.0% vs 0.0% expected

Prior m/m reading was -0.1%

Median 2.2% vs 2.4% exp (prior 2.4%, revised to 2.3%)

Common 2.0% vs 1.9% exp (prior 1.9%)

Trim 2.1% vs 2.2% exp (prior 2.2%)

Core measures:The core measures are a mixed bag with median and trim on the soft side but common a touch firmer. The general bias of the report was on the lighter side but note that all three BOC core measures are now above 2%.