Canada December international securities transactions -$9.57B vs -$1.75B prior

Foreigners sold a net C$9.57B of Canadian securities

Canadians bought net C$13.8B of foreign securities



Prior was -$1.75B

Net outflow was $23.4B, the largest since Dec 2015



Canadians bought a net $14.7B in foreign equities, which was the most since Dec 2017. Despite the jump, the total for the year was only a net $5.5B, which was below 2018 and 2019.





On the inflows, foreigners sold a net $15.8B in Canadian bonds with maturing provincial bonds accounting for about half. However net foreign purchases of Canadian stocks were lower for the first time in more than 10 years.

