Canada December manufacturing sales +0.9% vs +0.6% expected
Canada December 2020 manufacturing sales data
- Prior was -0.6%
- Sales up in 9 of 21 industries
- Inventories fell 0.6%
- Inventory to sales ratio 1.60 vs 1.62 prior
- Unfilled orders +0.3%
- Total manufacturing sales decreased 11.4% to $610.6 billion in 2020
Wood products carried the bulk of the gain here on soaring lumber and OSB prices.
There's still a big hole to dig out and volutes are at the lowest since 2011 but all the talk of a commodity supercycle is helping the loonie to start the week.