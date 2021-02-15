Canada December manufacturing sales +0.9% vs +0.6% expected

Canada December 2020 manufacturing sales data

Canada December manufacturing sales
  • Prior was -0.6%
  • Sales up in 9 of 21 industries
  • Inventories fell 0.6%
  • Inventory to sales ratio 1.60 vs 1.62 prior
  • Unfilled orders +0.3%
  • Total manufacturing sales decreased 11.4% to $610.6 billion in 2020
Wood products carried the bulk of the gain here on soaring lumber and OSB prices.

There's still a big hole to dig out  and volutes are at the lowest since 2011 but all the talk of a commodity supercycle is helping the loonie to start the week.

