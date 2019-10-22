Canada election counting continues - update
Polls close locally in Canada over the course of coming hours, given the 6 times zones across the connutry.
Earlier:
- Canada election - the first polls have closed, early results expected soon
- Here's why the Canadian election results are going to take a long time
And, even earlier (previews etc):
- CAD traders - heads up for the Canadian election Monday 21 October 2019
- Canada will vote Monday in an extremely tight election. What does it mean for the loonie?
- Canadian election results begin to come in soon - opportunity for CAD traders?
- CAD traders - its election day in Canada on Monday 21 October 2019 - preview
- ruling Libs are down 5 seats
- Conservatives are +8