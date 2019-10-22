Canada election - incumbent Trudeau government tipped to retain office, but there's a but
Canadian TV (CBC) has tipped a Trudeau win, but has not yet said it'll be majority government
So, it may be a minority goevernment
A minority government is assessed as not being so positive for the CAD as a majority would be.
To get a majority a party need 170 seats. On counting so far here are the numbers for the two side:
- Liberal (Trudeau) 142
- Conservatvies (led by Scheer) 103
Rounding it out:
- Bloc Quebec 32
- NDP 21
- Green 1
Only 12% polls reported for the figures above