Canada election - incumbent Trudeau government tipped to retain office, but there's a but

Canadian TV (CBC) has tipped a Trudeau win, but has not yet said it'll be majority government

So, it may be a minority goevernment





A minority government is assessed as not being so positive for the CAD as a majority would be.





To get a majority a party need 170 seats. On counting so far here are the numbers for the two side:

Liberal (Trudeau) 142

Conservatvies (led by Scheer) 103





Rounding it out:

Bloc Quebec 32

NDP 21

Green 1

Only 12% polls reported for the figures above







