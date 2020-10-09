Canada employment do at the bottom of the hour

The Canada employment data highlights the economic calendar today





Also on the calendar at 10 AM ET/1400 GMT is final August wholesale inventories in the US. The expectations are 0.5%. That is the same as the an preliminary data.





The weekly Baker Hughes rig count will be released at 1 PM ET/1700 GMT. Oil rigs are expected to rise slightly to 190 from 189 last week.





Scheduled speakers today include Fed's Barkin at 9 AM ET/1300 GMT. BOEs Haldane is scheduled to speak at 10:30 AM ET/1430 GMT.

The economic calendar todayis relatively light. The highlight will be the Canada employment report at the bottom of the hour. The expectations for net change in employment is 150 K vs. 245.8 K in August. Full-time employment rose by 205.8K and part-time rose by 40.0K last month. The unemployment rate is expected to dip 29.8% from 10.2%. Hourly wages are expected to rise by 5.6% vs. 6% last month