Canada existing home sales 0.0% versus 1.3% estimate.

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Canada existing home sales for October 2019

Canada's existing home sales for the month of October 2019 came in at 0.0%. That is lower than the 1.3% estimate. The prior month came in at 0.6%.

