Canada existing home sales for May -7.4% versus -12.5% in April

existing home sales for May -7.4% versus -4.5% in April.



Number of newly listed properties fell back by -6.4% in May from April



The home price index rose 1.0% month over month and is up 24.4% year on year



"While housing markets across Canada remain very active, we now have two months of moderating activity in the books, and that goes for demand, supply and prices," stated Cliff Stevenson, Chair of CREA.





"More and more, there is anecdotal evidence of offer fatigue and frustration among buyers, and the urgency to lock down a place to ride out COVID would also be expected to fade at this point given where we are with the pandemic. As always, your best bet is to consult with your local REALTOR® for the best information and guidance about buying or selling a home in this rapidly changing market," continued Stevenson.









