Prior was -$1.47B

Exports $48.34B vs $48.09B prior

Imports $49.32B vs $49.74B prior

Exports of aircraft were up 46.8% to the highest level in five years due to deliveries of private jets. That boosted overall exports by 0.5%. Excluding aircraft they were down 0.3%.





Pre-March data doesn't really matter anymore, expect as a baseline to where the economy was before the virus.