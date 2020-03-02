Canada Feb Markit manufacturing PMI 51.8 vs 50.6 prior

Canadian February PMI from Markit:





Strongest one-month improvement in a year

Highest reading since Feb 2019



Prior was 50.6

Employment highest since Nov 2019



New orders 51.7 vs 51.0 prior



Full release



The rise in the headline PMI mostly reflected faster rates of output and new order growth.





Commenting on the PMI data, Tim Moore, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit said:





